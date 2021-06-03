Florida Adds 1,878 New Covid Cases, Reports 49 More Resident Deaths Thursday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 1,800 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 50.

The 1,878 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,329,867 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 49 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 36,973. An additional 744 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than Wednesday's reported total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 3.15% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, down from Wednesday's rate of 3.31%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 2.87% Thursday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 501,926 cases on Thursday, an increase of 287 since Wednesday, along with a total of 6,472 COVID-related deaths, 15 more than the total reported Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 245,303 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 208, along with 3,079 virus-related deaths, a single-day increase of zero.

Palm Beach County had 148,813 total cases and 2,883 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 7,106 cases and 52 deaths.

Just under 10.4 million people have been vaccinated in the state as of Thursday, according to the latest report from the department of health.