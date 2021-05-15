Florida Adds 3,300 New Covid Cases, Reports 56 More Resident Deaths Saturday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 3,300 Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 50.

The 3,319 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,289,522 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 56 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 36,056. An additional 720 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.41% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, an increase from Friday's 4.14% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 494,374 cases on Saturday, an increase of 651 since Friday, along with a total of 6,302 COVID-related deaths, 12 more than were reported Friday.

In Broward County, there were 241,765 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 289, along with 3,011 virus-related deaths, nine more than were reported on Friday.

Palm Beach County had 146,538 total cases and 2,816 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 7,035 cases and 49 deaths.