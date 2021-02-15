Florida Adds 3,600 New Covid Cases, Reports Over 150 More Virus Deaths Monday

Florida's COVID-19 cases continued to show signs of trending downward Monday, with the state reporting about 3,600 new infections, the lowest single-day total in months.

The 3,615 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,830,988 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 155 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 28,934. An additional 500 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of four since Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 394,492 cases on Monday, an increase of 521 since Sunday, along with 5,185 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 15.

In Broward County, there were 185,310 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 537, along with 2,266 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 114,800 cases and 2,349 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 5,593 cases and 42 deaths.