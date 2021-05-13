Florida Adds 4,000 New Covid Cases, Reports 47 More Resident Deaths Thursday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 4,000 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 40.

The 4,064 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,282,613 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 47 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 35,929. An additional 719 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.41% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly lower than Wednesday's 4.52% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 493,007 cases on Thursday, an increase of 775 since Wednesday, along with a total of 6,278 COVID-related deaths, three more than were reported Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 241,132 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 342, along with 2,986 virus-related deaths, eight more than were reported on Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 146,146 total cases and 2,810 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 7,025 cases and 49 deaths.