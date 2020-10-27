Florida

Florida Adds 4,300 New Covid Cases, Over 50 More Virus-Related Deaths Tuesday

Florida's total confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 786,311

  • Florida reported 4,298 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
  • The state also reported 56 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents
  • The seven-day average increase in new cases in the state is up to 3,703

Florida added nearly 4,300 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state confirmed more than 50 additional virus-related deaths.

The 4,298 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 786,311, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With Tuesday's reported cases, Florida’s coronavirus caseload is now increasing at the fastest rate in more than two months. The seven-day average increase in new cases is up to 3,703, the highest level since the week ending Aug. 24.

With 56 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 16,505 Tuesday. Another 204 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Half of the deaths occurred more than one week ago.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.31% in Tuesday's report, up from Monday's 5.91%.

The positivity rate for all cases in Tuesday's report was up to 7.78%, a slight increase from Monday's 7.63%. It's the second highest one-day rate for all testing since around Labor Day.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 183,250 cases Tuesday, an increase of about 725 since Monday, along with 3,624 COVID-related deaths, an increase of nine since Monday.

Miami-Dade’s seven-day positivity rate continues to hover around 4% for four straight days, down from about 4.6% for much of the preceding week

In Broward County, there were 84,338 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 375, along with 1,520 virus-related deaths, one less than in Monday's report.

Monday’s 5.8% positivity rate in Broward boosted the county's seven-day rate to 4.6%, the highest in two months.

Palm Beach County had 51,172 cases and 1,565 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 2,214 cases and 25 deaths.

