Florida Adds 4,684 New Coronavirus Cases as Positivity Rates Remain Low

What to Know Florida reported 4,684 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 119 new virus-related deaths Friday

New hospitalizations related to the virus continue to fall

In Miami-Dade, the new case rate was 9.5%, the third straight day under 10%

Florida continues to show progress in its fight against the coronavirus, adding fewer than 5,000 cases a day for six straight days as the percent of tests coming back positive continues to fall under 10 percent.

With 4,684 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, Florida's total reached 593,286, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health. The state has added an average of about 4,300 a day over the last week.

New hospitalizations related to the virus also continue to fall, while 119 new deaths were confirmed in Friday’s report from the state Department of Health.

Most of the deaths announced this week occurred a week or more earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are COVID-related. 10,168 Floridians have now died from COVID-related causes to-date, and another 136 non-residents have died in the state.

Among all test results returned Thursday, 9.8% were positive; when retesting of those already positive are excluded, the new case was 6.8%.

In Miami-Dade, the new case rate was 9.5%, the third straight day under 10% for the state’s hardest hit county. Broward’s rate was 6.8%, under 8% for six of the last eight days.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose Friday by more than 1,140, to 150,305, and the county's virus-related deaths rose by 34, to 2,219.

In Broward County, there were 68,542 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 475, along with 1,068 virus-related deaths, 17 more than Thursday.