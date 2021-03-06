Florida Adds 4,690 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday, as State Reports 98 More Resident Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 4,600 Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 100.
The 4,690 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,940,897 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 98 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 31,620. An additional 580 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.91% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Friday's rate of 5.12%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 418,411 cases on Saturday, an increase of 964 since Friday, along with 5,554 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 24.
In Broward County, there were 198,995 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 608, along with 2,455 virus-related deaths, 17 more than Friday's total.
Palm Beach County had 123,033 cases and 2,508 virus related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 5,975 cases and 46 deaths.