Pop-up Clinic Offers Free Medical Services in Fort Lauderdale

All services are free on a first-come, first-served basis, and no ID is required

A new pop-up clinic in Fort Lauderdale is open now through Sunday offering free medical services to those in need.

The clinic, run by Remote Area Medical in collaboration with the Mount Olivet Seventh Day Adventist Church, is offering free, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals at Joseph C. Carter Park at 1450 W. Sunrise Boulevard.

Services include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, and general medical exams.

Clinic doors open at 6 AM on Saturday and Sunday. As patients arrive, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.

“We are glad to be working with RAM to bring this important care to our community the first time,” said Fred Batten, Jr., Pastor at Mount Olivet SDA Church. “There is a lot of need, so we look forward to seeing people come out to receive these free services.”

