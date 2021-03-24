Florida Adds 5,143 COVID-19 Cases, 30 Resident Deaths Wednesday

Florida's COVID-19 case count increased by more than 5,100 Wednesday as the state's virus related death toll rose by more than 30.

The 5,143 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,021,656 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health coronavirus report.

Another 30 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 32,850. An additional 630 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than Tuesday.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Tuesday's 6.47% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 437,452 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,058 since Tuesday, along with a total of 5,751 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 9.

Miami-Dade's county positivity rate was 5.87%, a drop from the previous day's 6.17% rate.

In Broward County, there were 209,748 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 578, along with 2,609 virus-related deaths, six more than Tuesday's total.

Broward's positivity rate was 5.86% Wednesday, also a drop from Tuesday's 6.56% rate.

Palm Beach County had 129,029 cases and 2,603 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 6,283 cases and 48 deaths.