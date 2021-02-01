Florida Adds 5,730 New COVID-19 Cases, as State's Death Toll Passes 27,000 Monday

Florida reported more than 5,700 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 200.

The 5,730 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,727,107 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 206 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 26,685. An additional 444 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, eight more than were reported on Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.39% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, after two straight days below 7%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, rose to 11.94% after it had dropped to 7.62% on Sunday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 373,423 cases on Monday, an increase of 1,303 since Sunday, along with 4,905 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 31.

In Broward County, there were 173,652 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 788, along with 2,115 virus-related deaths, 23 more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 107,619 cases and 2,167 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 5,372 cases and 40 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,380,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Over 328,000 have received the second booster shot.