Florida Adds 5,885 New Covid Cases, Reports 42 More Resident Deaths Wednesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 5,800 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 42.
The 5,885 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,096,747 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 42 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 33,822. An additional 654 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.95% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Tuesday's reported 6.89% rate.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.10%, below Tuesday's 8.52% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 454,405 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,060 since Tuesday, along with a total of 5,930 COVID-related deaths, a single day increase of six.
In Broward County, there were 219,792 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 819, along with 2,709 virus-related deaths, three more than Tuesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 134,337 cases and 2,679 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 6,551 cases and 49 deaths.