Florida Adds 5,922 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, as State Reports Over 140 More Deaths

Florida reported more than 5,900 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 140.
The 5,922 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,898,223 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 146 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 30,624. An additional 538 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.18% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, the third straight day it has been below 6%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.74%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 408,096 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,109 since Thursday, along with 5,396 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 27.
In Broward County, there were 193,560 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 822, along with 2,369 virus-related deaths, four more than Thursday's total.
Palm Beach County had 119,911 cases and 2,454 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 5,799 cases and 46 deaths.