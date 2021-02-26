Florida Adds 5,922 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, as State Reports Over 140 More Deaths

Florida reported more than 5,900 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 140.

The 5,922 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,898,223 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 146 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 30,624. An additional 538 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.18% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, the third straight day it has been below 6%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.74%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 408,096 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,109 since Thursday, along with 5,396 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 27.

In Broward County, there were 193,560 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 822, along with 2,369 virus-related deaths, four more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 119,911 cases and 2,454 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 5,799 cases and 46 deaths.