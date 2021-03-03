Florida Adds 6,014 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, as State Reports 132 More Resident Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 6,000 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 130.
The 6,014 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,924,114 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 132 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 31,267. An additional 562 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.82% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, after it had dropped to 5.67% in Tuesday's report.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.19%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 414,776 cases on Wedesday, an increase of 1,868 since Tuesday, along with 5,503 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 22.
In Broward County, there were 196,771 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 657, along with 2,422 virus-related deaths, 14 more than Tuesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 121,652 cases and 2,490 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 5,911 cases and 46 deaths.