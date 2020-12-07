Florida Adds 7,700 New Covid Cases, Reports 105 New Virus-Related Deaths Monday

What to Know Florida reported 7,711 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state's total to 1,065,785

The virus-related deaths of 105 more Floridians were also reported Monday

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.64% in Monday's report, slightly below Sunday's rate of 7.86%

Florida reported more than 7,700 new coronavirus cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 100.

The 7,711 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,065,785, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. The state had reported more than 8,400 new cases Sunday after three straight days of more than 10,000 cases per day.

With 105 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 19,282 Monday. Another 247 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than was reported Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.64% in Monday's report, slightly below Sunday's rate of 7.86% and the fourth day in a row it was under 8%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.87% in Monday's report, right around Sunday's rate of 9.91%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 245,064 cases Monday, an increase of 2,014 since Sunday, along with 3,934 COVID-related deaths, 21 more than Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 114,426 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 792, along with 1,711 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 69,331 cases and 1,731 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 3,604 cases and 28 deaths.