Florida Adds 7,788 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 120 More Virus Deaths Sunday

Florida reported just under 7,800 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by 120.

The 7,788 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,721,377 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 119 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 26,479. An additional 436 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than were reported on Saturday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.54% Sunday, a slight drop from Saturday's 6.62% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 372,120 cases Sunday, an increase of 1,478 since Saturday, along with 4,874 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 29.

In Broward County, there were 172,864 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 782 , along with 2,092 virus-related deaths, ten more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 107,242 cases and 2,166 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe had 4,369 cases and 40 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,993,472 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just over 314,500 have received the second booster shot.