Florida Adds 8,500 New Coronavirus Cases Sunday, Bringing Total to More Than 141,000

What to Know Florida reported 8,530 new cases of coronavirus Sunday

Florida reported more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a new daily record

Florida now has more than 141,000 COVID-19 cases, including 43,784 in the past 7 days

Florida added more than 8,500 new coronavirus cases to its state tally Sunday, pushing the state's total to more than 141,000 as cases continued to rise rapidly in the state.

The 8,530 new COVID-19 cases brought the state's total to 141,075, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Sunday's total comes just one day after the state set its daily record for new cases, with 9,585 cases being reported on Saturday.

The state has seen a huge increase in cases in the past seven days, with a total of 43,784 confirmed in that span of time. That's more than 30% of the state's total tally.

8,942 cases had been added on Friday, 5,004 on Thursday, 5,508 on Wednesday, 3,289 on Tuesday, and 2,926 on Monday.

Statewide, more than 1,880,200 people have been tested for COVID-19. More than 14,200 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

Another 29 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed Sunday, bringing the state's total to 3,419.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 33,714, and the county's virus-related deaths were at 947 Saturday.

In Broward County, there were 14,620 COVID-19 cases reported, along with 382 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 13,389 cases and 492 deaths. Monroe County had 219 cases and 4 reported deaths.

"Oh, it’s a stab to the heart, it’s just absolutely tragic and unnecessary and it’s completely driven by our behavior, our inability to comply with the new normal guidelines," Florida International University infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty said Friday.

At a press conference last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said many of the new positive tests are in asymptomatic people, adding that many of the cases are in younger, healthier people.

"At the end of the day, we're seeing really really big positive test results from our younger, less risky demographic in terms of the effects of this but a lot of asymptomatic carriers and obviously could be asymptomatic transmitters and that's I think what the concern is particularly for our vulnerable population," DeSantis said.

People can avoid spreading the virus by wearing masks, he said, along with avoiding big crowds and not being within close quarters with lots of other people indoors.

And the cases continue to climb in Florida, the state reported more than 5,000 new cases for a second straight day. And that has more people lining up for testing. NBC 6's Tony Pipitone reports.

Beaches in Miami-Dade County will close over Fourth of July weekend and gatherings of 50 or more people will be banned over concerns of social distancing and the coronavirus.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will sign an emergency order to close beaches starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7, his office announced Friday.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced Friday that it was suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.

Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. — Florida DBPR (@FloridaDBPR) June 26, 2020

Local officials in South Florida are cracking down on public health guidelines, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suggested that the penalties for businesses that do not comply may be getting tougher.

“We’re looking at the numbers every single day and everything is on the table,” said Suarez. “And it would be unfortunate if we have to go backwards.”

Suarez told NBC 6 he is considering a new plan to shut down businesses for 10 days for their first COVID-19 guideline violation, 15 days for their second, and 30 days for their third.

On Friday evening, several restaurants in Fort Lauderdale were fined for not following those regulations, and two bars which should not have been open were shut down by authorities.