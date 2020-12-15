Florida Adds 9,400 New Covid Cases, As Infection Rates and Deaths Increase in State

Florida added more than 9,400 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as virus-related deaths and infection rates in the state continued to rise.

The 9,411 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,143,794, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With79 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,082 Tuesday. Another 283 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, 15 more than were in Monday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 9.64% in Tuesday's report, the first day it's been over 9% since Dec. 1.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 11.96%, a large jump from Monday's 10.62% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 262,298 cases Tuesday, an increase of 2,160 since Monday, along with 4,005 COVID-related deaths, three more than were in Monday's report.

In Broward County, there were 121,512 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 672, along with 1,750 virus-related deaths, three more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 73,542 cases and 1,785 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 3,868 cases and 28 deaths.