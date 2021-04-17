Florida Adds More Than 6,000 Cases of COVID-19, Bringing State Total to 2,162,067

More than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state of Florida Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll reached 35,000.
The 6,323 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,162,067 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 74 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 34,404. Non-resident deaths remain at 670, according the department of health's COVID-19 dashboard.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.88% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight increase from Thursday's 6.81% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 468,908 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,444 since Friday, along with a total of 6,043 COVID-related deaths, 14 more than were reported Friday.
In Broward County, there were 227,738 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 748, along with 2,769 virus-related deaths, 7 more than Friday's total.
Palm Beach County had 138,476 cases and 2,717 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,731 cases and 50 deaths.