Florida Adds More Than 6,000 Cases of COVID-19, Bringing State Total to 2,162,067

More than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state of Florida Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll reached 35,000.

The 6,323 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,162,067 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 74 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 34,404. Non-resident deaths remain at 670, according the department of health's COVID-19 dashboard.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.88% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight increase from Thursday's 6.81% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 468,908 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,444 since Friday, along with a total of 6,043 COVID-related deaths, 14 more than were reported Friday.

In Broward County, there were 227,738 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 748, along with 2,769 virus-related deaths, 7 more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 138,476 cases and 2,717 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,731 cases and 50 deaths.