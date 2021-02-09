Florida Adds More Than 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports Over 230 More Deaths Tuesday

Florida reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 230.

The 7,023 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,790,743 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 232 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 28,048. An additional 478 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of six since Monday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.93% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, a drop from Monday's rate of 7.31%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.18%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 386,425 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,454 since Monday, along with 5,058 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 19.

In Broward County, there were 180,501 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 756, along with 2,192 virus-related deaths, seven more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 111,816 cases and 2,277 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 5,505 cases and 42 deaths.