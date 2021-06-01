Florida Adds Nearly 6,000 New Covid Cases, 95 Resident Deaths Over Holiday Weekend

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 6,000, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 90.

The figures are based on three days of data because the state did not issue reports during Memorial Day weekend.

The 5,937 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, since Friday, brought Florida's total to 2,326,755 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 95 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 36,869. An additional 740 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than Friday's reported total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 3.89% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, the 11th straight day it's been below 4%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 4.96% Tuesday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 501,423 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,100 since Friday, along with a total of 6,440 COVID-related deaths, 16 more than the total reported Friday.

In Broward County, there were 245,036 total COVID-19 cases reported, an increase of 484 since Friday, along with 3,077 virus-related deaths, 8 more than the total reported Friday.

Palm Beach County had 148,656 total cases and 2,881 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 7,091 cases and 50 deaths.

As of 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, 10,344,328 individuals have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Florida, while 3,839,204 are seniors ages 65 and older, according to the department of health.