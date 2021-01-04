Florida Adds Over 11,000 New Covid Cases, Reports 105 More Deaths Monday

Florida added more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by over 100.
The 11,256 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,376,692 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 103 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported, bringing the total to 22,090 Monday. Another 325 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than were reported on Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 12.52% in Monday's department of health report, up slightly from Sunday's reported rate of 12.43%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 14.70%, up from Sunday's rate of 14.02%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 308,259 cases Monday, an increase of 2,525 since Sunday, along with 4,256 COVID-related deaths, five more than were reported Sunday.
In Broward County, there were 141,993 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 983, along with 1,882 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Sunday.
Palm Beach County had 86,275 cases and 1,921 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 4,372 cases and 35 deaths.