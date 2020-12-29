Florida Adds Over 12,000 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday

What to Know Florida adds 12,075 new cases of COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 1,292,252

An additional 105 virus-related deaths were confirmed in the state

146,160 people have received the first dose of the COVID1-19 vaccine in the state since Dec. 15

The 12,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 brought Florida’s total count to 1,292,252, according to the daily report from the state’s department of health.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties accounted for nearly a third of new COVID-19 cases in Florida. The tally of virus-related deaths in the state increased by 105.

With 101 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 21,409 Tuesday. Another 309 non-resident deaths have been confirmed by the state to-date, four more than in Monday’s report.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm that they are coronavirus-related.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state jumped to 22.75% in Tuesday’s report, an increase from Monday’s reported rate of 11.08%. The state said the jump was due to reduced hours and closures of doctor’s offices, public testing sites and laboratories for the holidays, which have resulted in fewer people getting tested and delayed processing of results and reporting.

Over seven days, the positivity rate for new cases rose to 9.7%, the highest since seven days ending Aug. 13.

Florida's new daily vaccine report showed over 146,160 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine on Dec. 15.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 293,188 cases Monday, an increase of 2,825 cases since Monday, along with 4,164 COVID-related deaths, nine more than in Monday’s report.

In Broward County, there were 134,582 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,494 along with 1,830 virus-related deaths, two more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 81,390 cases and 1,873 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 4,016 cases and 35 deaths