Florida Adds Over 13,100 New Covid Cases, Reports 104 More Virus Deaths Thursday

Florida added more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the most reported in a single day dating back to July, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by over 100.

The 13,148 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,168,483, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. The large amount of cases are partly a result of a large amount of people being tested, nearly 170,000 in Thursday's report.

With 101 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,305 Thursday. Another 289 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were in Wednesday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.84% in Thursday's report, after two straight days above 9%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.50%, after it crept up to nearly 12% on Tuesday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 267,255 cases Thursday, an increase of 2,582 since Wednesday, along with 4,022 COVID-related deaths, five more than were in Wednesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 123,991 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,108, along with 1,760 virus-related deaths, three more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 74,789 cases and 1,804 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 3,935 cases and 32 deaths.