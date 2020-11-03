Florida Adds Over 4,600 New Covid Cases, 56 Additional Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida added more than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Florida added more than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as 56 additional virus-related deaths were reported.

The 4,637 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 816,700, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. It was the seventh increase above 4,000 over the last eight days, something that hasn't happened since mid-August.

The death toll for residents now stands at 16,890. Another 109 non-residents have died of the disease in the state. Deaths may have actually occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are coronavirus related.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.58% in Tuesday's report, up from Monday's 6.43% and the fifth straight day it was higher than 5%.

The positivity rate for all cases in Tuesday's report was 8.92%, the second time it's been over 8% since Oct. 20.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 188,636 cases Tuesday, an increase of about 880 since Monday, along with 3,675 COVID-related deaths, an increase of six since Monday.

In Broward County, there were 87,959 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 500, along with 1,532 virus-related deaths, one more than Monday's report.

Palm Beach County had 49,150 cases and 1,599 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 2,401 cases and 25 deaths.