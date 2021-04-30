Florida Adds Over 5,300 New Covid Cases, Reports 77 More Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,300 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 70.

The 5,306 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,233,518 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 77 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 35,161. An additional 697 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.66% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Thursday's 5.72% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.00% Friday, down from Thursday's 7.09% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 483,371 cases on Friday, an increase of 928 since Thursday, along with a total of 6,159 COVID-related deaths, 18 more than were reported Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 235,971 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 636, along with 2,894 virus-related deaths a single-day increase of nine.

Palm Beach County had 143,129 cases and 2,770 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,898 cases and 49 deaths.