Florida Adds Record 156 Deaths in Daily Coronavirus Update; Total Case Count Reaches 315K

What to Know Florida reported nearly 14,000 new cases Thursday, bringing the state's total to more than 315,000

The state reported 156 new virus-related deaths, surpassing Tuesday's record of 132 deaths

The number of Florida residents hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic increased by a record 491 over the last 24 hours

Florida added nearly 14,000 new coronavirus cases to its state tally Thursday, as increases in the number of deaths and hospitalizations both set new records.

The 13,965 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday brought the state's total to 315,775, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. More than 83,000 cases have been reported in the past seven days.

The death toll of Florida residents grew by a record-breaking 156 since Wednesday’s total, some of whom died days or weeks ago, because of the delay involved in confirming the deaths were COVID-related. The previous record had been set on Tuesday with 132 deaths.

Hospitalizations grew by 491 Floridians, the second day in a row that number has set a record statewide. Currently, there are 8,358 people in hospitals in the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Large numbers of new cases come with increased numbers of tests being reported, so experts look to the share of tests coming back positive as an important metric.

Of the 116,311 test results received by the state yesterday, 15.4% came back positive, its third straight daily decline.

When people who had previously tested positive are removed from the calculation, the share of so-called new cases that came back positive was 12.9%, also on a three-day downward trend.

Doctors are starting to learn more about how COVID-19 can effect the brain, causing some patients to suffer from confusion or even delirium. In some cases the neurological symptoms were the first signs of their infection.

As the virus moves from infecting people to making some sick enough to require hospitalizations, medical experts have said the state could expect a rising death toll.

That appears to be how the pandemic has progressed, as the state is now reporting an average of 95 deaths a day over the last week — a record pace that has nearly doubled since the seven days ending July 8.

As mentioned earlier, the reporting of deaths is delayed as the state awaits confirmation of the cause of death. For example, the state first reported seven people had died on July 7. That number has since grown to 88 deaths on that day, as death certificates were finalized and processed.

Statewide, more than 2,819,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose Thursday by 3,108, to 75,425 and the county's virus-related deaths rose to 1,246.

In Broward County, there were 35,566 COVID-19 cases reported, an increase of 1,413 since Wednesday, along with 464 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 23,711 cases and 638 deaths reported, while Monroe had 715 cases and six deaths.