Amber Alert

Amber Alert canceled after 14-year-old girl missing from Daytona Beach found safe

Authorities had been trying to find 14-year-old Barbora Zdanska, who had been last seen on Saturday, July 29th, in the area of the 100 block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida AMBER Alert that was issued Monday night for a young girl last seen in Daytona Beach over the weekend has been canceled after she was found safe, officials said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said Tuesday that Zdanska was found safe, and the Amber Alert was canceled.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertFloridaDaytona Beach
