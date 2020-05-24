coronavirus

Florida Approaching 51,000 Coronavirus Cases, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,237

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for 900 virus-related deaths

  • Florida reported 740 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 5 new deaths
  • With the new figures, Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for 923 virus-related deaths
  • The state has performed more than 872,000 COVID-19 tests

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 700 Sunday, as the state reported 5 new virus-related deaths.

With 740 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 50,867, according to figures released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

With 5 new deaths related to the virus confirmed, the state's total rose to 2,237.

Miami-Dade County had 16,845 COVID-19 cases and 631 virus-related deaths as of Friday. Broward had 6,697 cases and 292 deaths.

Palm Beach County had 5,201 cases and 315 deaths, while Monroe had 108 cases and three deaths.

Statewide, more than 9,300 people have been hospitalized to-date, and Florida has performed over 872,000 COVID-19 tests.

