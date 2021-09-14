Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Announces Re-Election Bid

Florida's top legal officer is hoping for another four years in the office.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday her bid for re-election, with the Republican saying she hopes to continue work on fighting the opioid epidemic, stopping human trafficking and "backing the blue" in Florida's law enforcement community.

“Our state faces many challenges, but also incredible opportunities as we work toward upholding the rule of law and protecting our citizens and their rights," Moody said in a statement. "I will be campaigning across this great state, asking for Floridian’s steadfast support and their vote.”

Moody, a native of the Tampa area who served as a circuit court judge before being elected in 2018, has been a staunch supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during her time in office.

During her first term, Moody has kept Florida in a lawsuit aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act - also known as Obamacare - while opposing both legalizing recreational marijuana use and restoring voting rights for former felons.

Moody was also one of 16 attorney generals from across the country to support a lawsuit invalidating the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Moody sued the Biden administration and the federal government this year over vaccination requirements for cruise passengers.

Moody won the 2018 election 52 percent to 46 percent over Democrat Sean Shaw and aims to keep the office in Republican control, which it has been in since 2002.