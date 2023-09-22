Florida

Florida authorities investigating possible fatal alligator attack

The incident happened near Clearwater in Pinellas County Friday afternoon

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in Florida are investigating a deadly incident involving an alligator.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a call of a dead person shortly before 2 p.m.

Footage showed authorities in and around a canal, with a yellow tarp coving a body nearby.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said they're assisting the sheriff's office on an incident involving an alligator, but gave no other details.

