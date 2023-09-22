Florida authorities investigating possible fatal alligator attack

Authorities in Florida are investigating a deadly incident involving an alligator.

The incident happened near Clearwater in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a call of a dead person shortly before 2 p.m.

Footage showed authorities in and around a canal, with a yellow tarp coving a body nearby.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said they're assisting the sheriff's office on an incident involving an alligator, but gave no other details.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.