Florida

Florida Boy, 3, Accidentally Shoots Self in Shoulder: Police

Getty Images

A 3-year-old Florida boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the shoulder with a gun, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday at an apartment complex in Clearwater, news outlets reported.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Clearwater police said the boy was taken to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg and was in stable condition late Sunday.

Authorities said they are trying to determine how the child got the gun.

Local

NBC 6 Responds 3 hours ago

New Scam Targets People Selling Items Online

News You Should Know 9 hours ago

6 to Know: Dog Killed By Another Dog in Local Daycare, Carrie Meek Remembered

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaClearwater
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us