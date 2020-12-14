Decision 2020

Florida Casts 29 Electoral College Votes for Trump

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Florida's 29 Electoral College voters were cast for President Donald Trump on Monday during a ceremony in the Senate chamber.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee conducted the vote after three electors were named to replace three who couldn't attend the ceremony, including Senate President Wilton Simpson. Simpson announced hours before the vote that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump won Florida with 51.2% of the vote in last month's election. He also carried Florida in 2016.

Local

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

Florida Company Targeted by Vote Fraud Claims Strikes Back at Trump

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

Florida's electors are submitted to the governor by each political party. Electors take an oath to support the candidate that wins the state's popular vote.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Donald TrumpFlorida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us