Florida Colleges Allowing New Grading System After Class Cancellations

The state’s Board of Governors announced Wednesday that they will allow students the chance to choose a “unsatisfactory” or “satisfactory” grade instead of the normal letter grades

Students in Florida’s state universities will get a chance to be graded a different way this spring semester in the wake of cancelled classes from the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Board of Governors announced Wednesday that they will allow students the chance to choose a “unsatisfactory” or “satisfactory” grade instead of the normal letter grades, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“It’s very important to understand that each of these decisions depend on a student’s major, the courses they take, their status as full or part-time students and potentially financial aid programs, including those administered at the federal level,” chancellor Marshall Criser III said.

Schools such as Florida State University, Florida A&M University and the University of Central Florida have sent plans to students and faculty for how the grading change will take place.

According to state officials, the grade change would be considered in specific eligible courses with a satisfactory grade being the equivalent to a C- grade or higher. Officials say that choosing the new grade will neither raise nor lower a student’s grade point average.

