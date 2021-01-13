Florida Confirms Nearly 14,000 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 174 Additional Deaths

Florida added nearly 14,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's death toll increased by more than 170.

The 13,990 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,517,471 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 169 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 23,396.

An additional 363 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, five more than were reported on Tuesday.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 334,217 cases Wednesday, an increase of 2,568 since Tuesday, along with 4,472 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 20.

In Broward County, there were 153,715 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,070, along with 1,943 virus-related deaths, 5 more than Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 93,994 cases and 1,983 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 4,787 cases and 36 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 707,478 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 61,000 have received the second booster shot.