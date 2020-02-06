Florida Congressman Files Ethics Complaint Over Ripped State of The Union Speech

A congressman from North Florida known as a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump has filed a formal complaint over the viral moment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped her copy of his State of the Union speech.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that Rep. Matt Gaetz filed the ethics complaint, writing on Twitter late Wednesday night that “nobody is above the law” – a jab at House Democrats who used a similar phrase during the impeachment trial against Trump.

“Her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law,” Gaetz said. “She must be held accountable.”

Gatez said the action was “deeply offensive” and does not reflect the “credibility” of the House of Representatives.

“The speaker should not let her personal feelings about the president color her behavior as a leader in the United States Congress,” he said.

The complaint now goes to the House Committee on Ethics, a group chaired by Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch – whose district includes part of Broward County.