Florida Coronavirus Cases Pass 26,600, as Death Toll Approaches 800

More than 300 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Monday, as the state's death toll related to the virus approached 800.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the state werec at 26,660, with 789 COVID-19-related deaths, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Miami-Dade County had 9,460 confirmed cases, about 36 percent of the state's total, along with 215 deaths. Broward had 4,038 cases and 120 deaths.

Palm Beach County had 2,209 cases and 121 reported deaths, while Monroe County had 73 cases and 3 deaths.

The City of Miami reached 5,709 cases, by far the most among Florida cities. Hialeah was next closest with 1,205 cases, followed by Hollywood with 1,098.

More than 3,800 people had been hospitalized in the state to date.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was expected to hold a meeting Monday with a task force he's assembling to work on re-opening the state's economy.

DeSantis said the task force would create short, medium and long-term recommendations, and would include small business owners and elected officials.

“We want to see people back to work for the long haul, we want to continue with Florida’s economic development strategy,” DeSantis said.

Some local Florida governments began the reopening of beaches for limited activity over the weekend. In places where they are opening, there are restrictions. Walking and running are allowed, sunbathing isn't.

Florida never issued a statewide closure of beaches. The decisions were left to local governments.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez tweeted Sunday that the county's beaches remain closed, despite there being "buzz on social media" about them reopening.

"Although we’re consulting with medical experts on the future opening of public spaces, there is currently no timeline for opening beaches," Gimenez tweeted.

Gimenez was set to hold a virtual town hall Monday afternoon where the public can voice their concerns and suggestions on the county's plan to reopen public spaces