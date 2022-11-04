Florida

Florida Deputies Find 4 Bodies After Wounded Woman Flees House

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that detectives believed “everyone was accounted for" and that there was no threat to the neighborhood

Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor's house seeking help, authorities said.

The neighbor called 911 and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Once deputies arrived at the home that the woman had fled, they found the bodies of the four people. No further details were released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office about the ages, sex or relationships of the individuals.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that detectives believed “everyone was accounted for" and that there was no threat to the neighborhood.

