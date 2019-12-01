Port St. Lucie

Florida Deputy Fatally Shoots Burglary Suspect: Police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says a deputy fatally shot a burglary suspect who pointed a gun at him.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara says the shooting happened early Sunday after deputies responded to a burglary call in Port St. Lucie.

He says two deputies spotted a car leaving the area and pursued it. Mascara says the driver crashed the vehicle. Deputies approached it, but the driver fled again, running over a deputy’s foot.

The vehicle crashed again and the driver and passenger fled. Mascara says the driver “aggressively resisted all attempts to comply” with a deputy’s orders. When the man pulled a firearm, the deputy fired.

Deputies rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The man died. His name hasn’t been released.

The deputy is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

