coronavirus vaccine

Florida Expanding Publix Covid Vaccinations to More Pharmacies in Panhandle

18 more Publix pharmacies in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia counties will begin taking vaccination reservations

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Florida is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination partnership with Publix into more pharmacies in the Panhandle.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that 18 more Publix pharmacies in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia counties will begin taking vaccination reservations on Wednesday and will be putting shots in arms on Thursday.

DeSantis announced the partnership with Publix last week, with vaccinations beginning last Thursday at 22 pharmacies in Marion, Hernando and Citrus counties.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Florida Deputy Killed Day Before Retirement When Man Rams Into Patrol Car

Orlando 5 hours ago

Former Principal of the Year Suing Florida School District

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Between 100 and 125 people have received the vaccine shot per day at each location so far, DeSantis said.

"Publix has done a great job with this, we knew that they would," DeSantis said.

Vaccinations will be appointment-only and for Floridians 65 and older, DeSantis said.

Vaccinations aren't currently available at any South Florida Publix pharmacies.

Visit publix.com/covidvaccine for more information.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineFloridacoronavirusCOVID-19Publix
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us