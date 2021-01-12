Florida Expanding Publix Covid Vaccinations to More Pharmacies in Panhandle

Florida is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination partnership with Publix into more pharmacies in the Panhandle.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that 18 more Publix pharmacies in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia counties will begin taking vaccination reservations on Wednesday and will be putting shots in arms on Thursday.

DeSantis announced the partnership with Publix last week, with vaccinations beginning last Thursday at 22 pharmacies in Marion, Hernando and Citrus counties.

Between 100 and 125 people have received the vaccine shot per day at each location so far, DeSantis said.

"Publix has done a great job with this, we knew that they would," DeSantis said.

Vaccinations will be appointment-only and for Floridians 65 and older, DeSantis said.

Vaccinations aren't currently available at any South Florida Publix pharmacies.

Visit publix.com/covidvaccine for more information.