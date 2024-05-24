Florida GOP congressmen slam Biden for Cuban delegation's visit to MIA

Three GOP legislators issued a harsh rebuke of the Biden administration on Friday in response to a visit from a Cuban delegation to Miami International Airport earlier this week.

Republican Senator Rick Scott and representatives Mario Díaz-Balart (FL-26) and Carlos A. Giménez (FL-28) denounced what they deemed as collaboration with a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

TSA apologized in a statement on Thursday and said that during the visit, five members of the Cuban government spent five hours at the airport on May 20–recognized by many in the diaspora as Cuban Independence Day–and were shown two areas, including a security checkpoint and a baggage screening area.

The visit sparked outrage among local officials, and TSA said it met with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and others to discuss the tour.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But the GOP legislators said those conversations likely won’t go far enough without their intervention.

“Now I have to work on a bill that says hey, you won’t show state sponsors of terrorism our anti-terrorism efforts,” Gímenez, who co-chairs the Transportation and Maritime Security Subcommittee, which maintains oversight of TSA and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), said. “I mean, really, do I have to write a law like that?”

Gimenez denied knowing anything about the visit, or the two previous ones that took place during his tenure as mayor of Miami-Dade in 2011 and 2015.

TSA said Cuban delegations have visited American airports a total of six times “with the purpose of exchanging technical information on aviation security."

Senator Scott accused Biden of seeking to work with those who want to "destroy our way of life" in brief comments made at the beginning of the news conference. He also criticized his position on the Israel-Hamas war.

“Whether it’s giving money to Gazans which goes to Hamas, or having [President Gustavo Petro] from Colombia who is a terrorist and socialist coming to the White House… [Biden wants to] appease, appease, appease,” Scott said.

Díaz-Balart said he’d welcome Biden’s condemnation of the Cuban delegation’s visit, but insisted that the U.S. "is a much more dangerous place than it was under the administration of President Trump."

“This is the kind of thing that if he heard about it, would cease immediately,” Díaz-Balart said. “Let’s see what this administration is going to do.”