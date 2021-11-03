DeSantis Wants Florida Legislature to Pass More Election Reforms

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on the Florida's legislature to pass more election reforms, including a creating a state office to investigate and prosecute election crimes.

DeSantis announced the proposed measures at a news conference in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning.

The governor said the office would investigate issues like ballot harvesting, which he wants the legislature to make a third-degree felony. It's currently a misdemeanor.

"If someone's ballot harvesting, you report it to these people and this is their sole job," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said he also wants to impose time frames for county supervisors of elections to clean voter rolls.

In May, DeSantis signed a Republican-backed elections bill that places restrictions on voting by mail and ballot drop boxes.

The bill allows for the continued use of drop boxes, but limits who can drop off a voter’s ballot while banning a box from being moved within 30 days of an election and restricting where they can be placed.

Democrats said the move is a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.