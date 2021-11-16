Gov. DeSantis Seeking More Funding for Everglades Restoration and Water Quality

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's seeking more funding for Everglades restoration and water quality projects in his upcoming budget.

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday at the South Florida Water Management District Pump Station in Miami.

The governor said he's proposing more than $960 million for the Everglades and water projects in the next legislative session.

DeSantis said it would bring the four-year total spending on environmental initiatives in Florida to around $3 billion, above his initial goal of around $2.5 billion. The total is about double the funding for similar initiatives over the previous four years, DeSantis said.