Florida Gov. Holding Meeting to Discuss Coronavirus at Long-Term Care Facilities

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a meeting Wednesday to discuss long-term care facilities and COVID-19.

DeSantis was joined by State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew at the meeting in Tallahassee.

Florida Department of Health figures released Wednesday showed that 776 patients and employees have died at the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

According to the Florida Health Care Association, a trade group, there are 700 nursing homes and 3,100 ALFs in the state caring for 155,000 people. The facilities employ 200,000 people.

DeSantis about two months ago banned nursing home visitations and the state required homes to screen employees when they report to work. When a nursing home is found to have an outbreak, the state sends a health department team to work with the staff. The governor has also sent National Guard teams to nursing homes around the state to test employees and patients for the virus.