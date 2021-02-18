Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Holding Thursday News Conference in Pinellas Park

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a stop Thursday morning near his Pinellas County hometown while the state waits on more dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive.

DeSantis will hold a news conference at a Pinellas Park senior community center, continuing his push to vaccinate seniors in the state ahead of other groups.

Wednesday, DeSantis urged Florida residents to be patient during a news conference near Sarasota as bad winter weather in the U.S. is delaying shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the state.

The governor said Florida has received the "vast majority" of this week's shipment of the Pfizer vaccine doses, with about 136,000 arriving and around 9,000 still expected.

But DeSantis said the weather has delayed the delivery of the Moderna vaccine, which may not arrive until Thursday or Friday.

"If you have an appointment like at a Publix for Thursday and they have to delay you that's almost assuredly why," DeSantis said. "So just have patience on it, there's nothing we can do with the weather in the other states."

DeSantis said earlier this week the state was working to ensure the vaccine doses were distributed as efficiently as possible when they arrive.