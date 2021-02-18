Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Holding Thursday News Conference in Pinellas Park

DeSantis urged Florida residents to be patient as bad winter weather in the U.S. is delaying shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the state

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a stop Thursday morning near his Pinellas County hometown while the state waits on more dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive.

DeSantis will hold a news conference at a Pinellas Park senior community center, continuing his push to vaccinate seniors in the state ahead of other groups.

Wednesday, DeSantis urged Florida residents to be patient during a news conference near Sarasota as bad winter weather in the U.S. is delaying shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the state.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know: COVID Long Hauler Hopes to Benefit From Therapy, Patience Urged Over Dosage Delays

FBI Shooting 15 hours ago

‘Gunshots, Lots of Them': 911 Callers Describe Barrage of Bullets in Sunrise FBI Shooting

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The governor said Florida has received the "vast majority" of this week's shipment of the Pfizer vaccine doses, with about 136,000 arriving and around 9,000 still expected.

But DeSantis said the weather has delayed the delivery of the Moderna vaccine, which may not arrive until Thursday or Friday.

"If you have an appointment like at a Publix for Thursday and they have to delay you that's almost assuredly why," DeSantis said. "So just have patience on it, there's nothing we can do with the weather in the other states."

DeSantis said earlier this week the state was working to ensure the vaccine doses were distributed as efficiently as possible when they arrive. 

This article tagged under:

FloridaRon DeSantiscoronavirus florida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us