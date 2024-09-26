Florida has 2.2 million specialty license plates. These are the most popular

Florida motorists have around 2.2 million specialty license plates on their vehicles, and will soon have more choices.
A state law will take effect next week that includes several potential new specialty license plates, including a “Margaritaville” plate in honor of the late singer Jimmy Buffett.
These are the most-popular plates in the state as of Sept. 1, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles:
- Endless Summer: 138,253
- Helping Sea Turtles Survive: 110,038
- University of Florida: 92,659
- Miami Heat: 81,745
- Florida State University: 70,503
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60,253
- Save the Manatee: 53,311
- Protect Wild Dolphins: 52,368
- Vets of the U.S. Armed Forces: 50,105
- Marine Corps: 49,700
