Florida

Florida has 2.2 million specialty license plates. These are the most popular

A state law will take effect next week that includes several potential new specialty license plates, including a “Margaritaville” plate in honor of the late singer Jimmy Buffett

By News Service of Florida and NBC6

Florida motorists have around 2.2 million specialty license plates on their vehicles, and will soon have more choices.

A state law will take effect next week that includes several potential new specialty license plates, including a “Margaritaville” plate in honor of the late singer Jimmy Buffett.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

These are the most-popular plates in the state as of Sept. 1, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles:

  • Endless Summer: 138,253
  • Helping Sea Turtles Survive: 110,038
  • University of Florida: 92,659
  • Miami Heat: 81,745
  • Florida State University: 70,503
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60,253
  • Save the Manatee: 53,311
  • Protect Wild Dolphins: 52,368
  • Vets of the U.S. Armed Forces: 50,105
  • Marine Corps: 49,700
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us