Florida Highway Patrol trooper involved in crash in NW Miami-Dade

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash Tuesday in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened on Northwest 95th Street off Interstate 95.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the damaged FHP unit in the middle of the roadway, as well as a crashed white sedan that came to a rest on the median.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Traffic was being diverted to one lane in the area.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.