Florida Identifies First Case of UK COVID-19 Variant

Florida has identified its first case of the new and more infectious strain of COVID-19.

The patient is a man in his 20s from Martin County, according to the Florida Department of Health. He has no history of travel.

"The Department is working with the CDC on this investigation. We encourage all to continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation," the department tweeted.

Health officials in California identified the state's first case of the new strain on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Colorado health officials confirmed the nation's first case of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant that was initially discovered in the United Kingdom.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

