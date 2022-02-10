Only in Florida

Florida Keys Homeowner Finds Naked Burglar in Bathtub: Sheriff

Jeffrey David Hons, 24, was arrested Wednesday on burglary and property damage charges after the break-in on Summerland Key, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

A Florida Keys burglary suspect was arrested after a homeowner found him naked in his bathtub, officials said.

Jeffrey David Hons, 24, was arrested Wednesday on burglary and property damage charges after the break-in on Summerland Key, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said the homeowner was at a neighbor's house when he received a motion alert on his phone's home security app.

Cameras at the home showed Hons trying to open the front door before he's seen walking toward a window, officials said.

The homeowner went back to his house where he retrieved a firearm and found Hons naked in the bathroom tub, officials said.

A deputy responded to a 911 call and found Hons surrounded by the homeowner and neighbors, officials said.

The deputy found one of the home's windows damaged and reviewed the camera footage which corroborated the homeowner's version of events.

Hons was arrested and taken to jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

