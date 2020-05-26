Florida Keys Man Kicked Chicken During Fight With Girlfriend: Deputies

Police arrested a Monroe County man they say allegedly kicked a chicken during a March argument with his girlfriend outside their home.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 43-year-old Nicholas Chew and charged him with animal cruelty for the incident on Monday.

According to the department, deputies arrived at the Marathon home on March 22nd and found Chew arguing with his girlfriend. The girlfriend told deputies she was mad because Chew had “kicked” a chicken and possibly broke one of its legs.

Chew admitted to kicking the animal and saying he had been annoyed by the noises it made with a separate witness saying they saw Chew act like a football kicker during the incident.

The chicken appeared to be in distress and was taken to a veterinary hospital, where it was found that the animal suffered four broken ribs. The chicken's owner was eventually reunited with the bird, named “Huhn”, and the owner said they wanted to press charges.

Chew was booked into a Monroe County jail and is being held on $10,000 bond.