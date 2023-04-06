Florida Lawmakers Propose Wide-Ranging Changes in Elections Laws. Here's Who Could Be Impacted

A measure that would bring a number of changes to Florida elections is making its way through the state legislature.

The elections bill, SPB 7050, was approved Tuesday by the Florida Senate Ethics and Elections Committee, with the six Republican committee members voting for and the three Democrats voting against.

The measure would bring a number of elections changes, including new requirements for first-time voters in the state, new rules for third-party voter registration organizations, and a new crime for harassing election workers.

Democrats on the Senate committee objected to the contents of the 98-page bill and to what they called a rush to take up the measure, which was released Monday.

When asked why the bill hadn’t been vetted earlier, committee Chairman Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, attributed the delay to “prudence,” adding that lawmakers have plenty of time to scrutinize the measure during the remaining half of the 60-day session.

The proposal is "very technical and mechanical," Burgess said, noting the bill addresses changes in 43 sections of state elections laws.

“Collectively, I think that enhanced our responsibility to try to get it right. … So making sure all those machinations are working is really important, and I think prudence is kind of the operating word,” he said.

But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, disagreed.

"This process was really pretty awful. If this bill was so benign, we would have seen it a lot earlier,” she said.

Florida’s Republican-led legislature has joined several others around the country in passing election reforms in recent years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had made laws that tighten rules on mailed ballots and drop boxes a priority, and last year formed a new Office of Election Crimes and Security to investigate illegal voting in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to create Florida's Office of Election Crimes and Security, which would be one of the only election-focused police forces in the country. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reoorts

At least two dozen arrests have been since the office was formed, though two cases in Miami-Dade County have been dismissed over jurisdiction by two separate judges. State prosecutors were appealing the judges' decisions.

Here's a look at some of the main changes in the new proposed legislation:

3rd Party Voter Registration Organizations

Under the bill, third-party voter registration organizations would be required to inform the Division of Elections as to the general election cycle for which they are registering persons to vote.

The groups currently have to register with the state, but under the proposal, they would have to re-register after every general election.

The bill also would require the groups to provide receipts to people filling out voter-registration applications.

The measure also would shorten a timeframe from 14 days to 10 days for the groups to deliver voter-registration applications to elections officials.

In addition, the bill could lead to third-degree felony charges if people collect voter-registration applications for the groups and keep personal information about voters.

And the proposal would double the aggregate amount of annual fines — from $50,000 to $100,000 — groups could face for failing to comply with the law.

Democrats and activists say the new measures would discourage organizations from registering people to vote, but Republicans say they add another layer of protection to elections.

“Every cycle … there's additional issues that arise with these organizations, which is prompting the additional need for enhanced measures of protection,” Burgess said.

First Time Voters

The bill also would require first-time applicants registering to vote in Florida to comply with certain identification requirements.

Each applicant who registers for the first time in Florida, and who has never previously voted in the state, and who the department has verified has not been issued a social security number, a current and valid Florida driver license, or a Florida identification card, must provide a copy of a current

and valid identification or indicate that he or she is exempt from the identification requirements, the measure says.

In addition, applicants who register for the first time in the state, who has not previously voted in this state, and who the department has verified has not been issued a social security number, a current and valid Florida driver license, or a current and valid Florida identification card is required to vote in person the first time the person votes in the state.

Critics say the changes could impact how out-of-state college students vote in Florida.

Harassment of Election Workers

The legislation would also make it unlawful for any person to intimidate, threaten, coerce, harass, or attempt to intimidate, threaten, coerce, or harass an election worker with the intent to impede or interfere with the performance of the election worker’s official duties, or with the intent to retaliate against such election worker for the performance of official duties.

Violations would be considered a third-degree felony.

“Threats and harassment of election workers has dramatically increased in recent years," Burgess said. "Me personally, I think this is one of the good moves that we’re trying to make here."

Signature Matching Training

The measure also would require the Secretary of State to provide mandatory formal signature matching training to supervisors of elections and county canvassing board members, or any person whose duties require verification of signatures.

Authority of Elections Crimes and Security

The bill also authorizes the Office of Election Crimes and Security to review complaints and conduct preliminary investigations relating to any alleged election irregularity involving the Florida Election Code.

"The statewide prosecutor receiving a complaint referred by the office shall investigate the complaint promptly and thoroughly, undertake any related criminal action as justified by law, and report to the office the results of any such investigation, any related action taken, and the final disposition of the complaint," the bill reads.

Voter Information Cards

Another section of the bill concerns voter information cards. It says the cards, which must be furnished by the supervisor to all registered voters residing in the supervisor’s county, have to include new language.

"This card is for information purposes only. This card is proof of registration but is not legal verification of the eligibility to vote," the new section reads. "It is the responsibility of a voter to keep his or her eligibility status current."

Voting rights advocates say this puts the responsibility on Floridians who spent time in prison and may have had their voting rights restored to figure out whether they're eligible, which can be complicated.